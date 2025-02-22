Six-year-old boy in critical condition after lift accident in Shantinagar

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL: A six-year-old boy, who was trapped in a lift at an apartment complex in Shantinagar, Masab Tank on Friday, remains critical in Niloufer Hospital after being rescued by Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel. Elsewhere in Warangal, a 40-year-old man sustained a fracture on his leg when the lift he was repairing came crashing down on him.

DRF personnel said that the boy fell into the gap between the lift chamber and the ground. Hearing the boy’s screams, locals alerted the police and the DRF personnel around 2 pm. The rescue teams cut the grills of the lift using gas cutters while ensuring a continuous supply of oxygen to keep the boy conscious. After two hours of effort, the boy was rescued and rushed to Niloufer Hospital.

Niloufer Hospital superintendent Dr Ravi Kumar said that the compression injury on the abdomen and chest reduced the supply of oxygen to the brain, eventually causing the boy to lose consciousness.

Elsewhere, Anji, a resident of Hanamkonda, was hospitalised after the hotel lift he was repairing came crashing down on him.

Warangal District Fire Officer KV Satish Kumar said that Anji entered the lift shaft at ground level when the chamber crashed. The buffers at the bottom of the lift shaft prevented Anji from getting crushed.

The hotel staff informed the Intezargunj police and the fire department, who rushed to the spot and rescued Anji after an hour-long operation.

He is undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital.