Telangana CM to attend Yadadri temple ceremony

YADAGIRIGUTTA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to attend the Mahakumbhabhishekam ceremony of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta on February 23, according to a release. He will dedicate the Vimana Gopuram to the deity through Mahakumbh Samprokshan.

The release stated that all darshans, Nitya Kalyanams, and other services would be suspended on that day. Temple Executive Officer A Bhaskar Rao said all private vehicles, including donor vehicles, will not be allowed to enter the hilltop. He urged devotees to make use of the 25 free RTC buses operated by the temple.

Bhaskar further said that devotees would be able to witness the ceremony of the Golden Divya Vimana Gopuram on February 23. “A total of 65.84 kg of gold was used in the construction of the dome, and it will be about 50.5 feet high,” he added.