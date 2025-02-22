Telangana HC notice to state govt in case against KTR

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government and Bathini Srinivas Rao, the complainant and a member of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), in response to a petition filed by BRS working president and former minister

KT Rama Rao. The petition seeks to quash the proceedings pending before the III Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Nampally, Hyderabad. The court adjourned the matter to March 18.

The case arises from an FIR registered by the Banjara Hills police station following a complaint lodged by Srinivas Rao, alleging that Rama Rao made statements on March 27, 2024 accusing Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy of collecting Rs 2,500 crore from contractors and builders and diverting the funds to Delhi.

Rama Rao, in his petition, argued that he was being falsely implicated due to political rivalry.

In another case, Justice K Lakshman has issued notices to the state government, complainant R Prem Kumar and the SI, Musheerabad police station, in response to a criminal petition filed by BRS MLAs K T Rama Rao and Muta Gopal seeking quashing of proceedings in connection with bursting of crackers in violation of model code of conduct on November 27, 2023.