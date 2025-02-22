Villagers in grip of fear as leopard attack two calves in Telangana's Nizamabad district

NIZAMABAD: A leopard attacked two calves in Abbapur village, Navipet mandal, on Thursday night. According to forest officials, Abbaiah, a farmer, as usual, tethered his cattle in a shed near his house, only to find them dead on Friday morning.

Following this, Abbaiah informed the forest officials. Nizamabad North Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Sanjai Goud visited the spot with staff and confirmed that a leopard attacked the calves.

He said that the forest is located half a kilometre away from the farmer’s house and that the leopard, which might have lost its hunting capacity due to old age or failed to find sufficient food in the forest, may have ventured out.

The FRO said that after receiving the postmortem reports, they would send proposals to higher officials for providing compensation to the farmer.”

The officials asked people not to worry and to tether their cattle at their houses for three to four days. They added that they would propose to higher officials to set up traps for wild animals.