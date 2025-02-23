Union Minister Kishan Reddy slams Congress over unfulfilled promises, rules out BJP-BRS alliance

NIZAMABAD: Alleging that the Congress government was yet to fully implement a single election promise, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday wondered why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was challenging the Opposition to an open debate on governance.

“The Congress government has not opened its election manifesto, nor has it finalised an action plan for implementation. Not a single assurance has been fulfilled. In this situation, the CM challenging the Opposition to a debate is nothing but a joke,” Kishan said.

He advised the chief minister to first announce an action plan for implementing the Congress election promises before issuing challenges. The BJP state president accused the Congress of working against the aspirations of Telangana martyrs. “The government has been in power for 400 days but has not implemented a single assurance,” he charged.

Kishan spoke to reporters at the BJP office in Nizamabad after campaigning for the BJP’s MLC candidates in Bodhan.

Reaffirming BJP’s commitment to BC reservations, he stated: “We support the caste census but oppose the inclusion of Muslims under the BC category, as it would harm the interest of the BC community.”

When asked about a potential BJP-BRS alliance, he ruled out any such possibility, stating: “BRS has previously worked with Congress and even formed governments at both the state and Centre levels. BJP, however, has never allied with the BRS. KTR (BRS working president KT Rama Rao) is now seeking an alliance with the Congress, but the BJP will continue to fight independently and contest the next Assembly elections to form the government in the state,” he asserted.

Kishan revealed that the BJP will complete its organisational elections within a month, after which it will launch a series of agitations on public issues across the state.