Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy asks BRS leaders to stop politicising SLBC mishap

HYDERABAD: Condemning the BRS leadership for attempting to politicise the SLBC tunnel mishap, instead of backing the rescue efforts, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy held the previous BRS government responsible for neglecting the SLBC project for over a decade.

“The delay by the BRS government (in completing the project) might have contributed to the accident. The previous BRS government ignored this project for 10 years. Now they are trying to shift the blame. It is laughable that those who prioritised commissions over project execution are now pointing fingers. Tunnel construction always carries the risk of leakages. Similar incidents occurred under BRS rule as well. Instead of offering solutions, they are engaging in baseless political criticism,” Uttam said.

He emphasised that rescue operations remain the government’s top priority and urged BRS leaders to stop indulging in petty politics at a time of crisis. “We are focused on saving lives. I urge everyone to support the ongoing efforts instead of making irresponsible statements,” he said.

No indication of human error: Mallu Ravi

Meanwhile, Congress MP Mallu Ravi wrote to CM A Revanth Reddy, stating that there was “no indication of human error or negligence” on the part of the contractors or the government. He also claimed that every possible measure was in place and that the immediate response efforts have been commendable. Ravi said that he had visited the site and spoken to officials. He said that he, along with the local MLA Ch Vamshi Krishna, held a meeting with the district collector, SP and officials to assess the situation.

“I request your (CM’s) continued support in ensuring the successful rescue of the trapped workers and providing necessary aid to all those affected by this accident,” he said.