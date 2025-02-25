5.4K crore investments flow into Telangana as CM Revanth Reddy announces Life Sciences policy

HYDERABAD: Telangana is set to introduce India's first Life Sciences Policy, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Tuesday while inaugurating the BioAsia-2025 summit at HICC. The policy aims to position Hyderabad and Telangana as global leaders in biotech, life sciences, and innovation.
On the first day of the summit, 11 companies signed MoUs with the state government, committing to an investment of Rs 5,445 crore, which will generate 9,800 jobs.
Revanth, along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, emphasised the state’s focus on attracting further investments, stating, "We hope to create over five lakh new jobs. The Green Pharma City, a key initiative under the Future City project, is progressing rapidly—some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies have signed MoUs."
The chief minister highlighted the development of pharma villages between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR) to facilitate the growth of the pharmaceutical sector. He also presented the Genome Valley Excellence Award to Professor Patrick Tan from Singapore.
He noted that Hyderabad has long been a hub for major pharmaceutical, healthcare, biotech, and life sciences companies. "Long ago, we had the vision to create a great research institution that fostered a culture of innovation and excellence. The state government has invested in higher education, creating a vast talent pool of scientists, technologists, domain experts, and engineers. This led to the creation of Genome Valley years ago," he said.
As Telangana is a landlocked state, the government is developing a mega dry port and linking it to a seaport in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. "These two ports will be connected by a dedicated rail and road link," he confirmed, adding, "We will develop Hyderabad and Telangana into one of the world's best and largest ecosystems for Biosciences, Biotech, and Life Sciences in innovation, research and development, manufacturing, skill development, and investment."
Revanth also spoke about Hyderabad’s emergence as the EV capital of India, citing the state's efforts to replace 3,000 public transport buses with electric vehicles. "Outside the core urban area, I want to develop one of the world's largest manufacturing hubs. I want to make it my offer to the world for its 'China Plus One' needs. We will connect ORR and RRR with several radial roads. These will help us create multiple manufacturing clusters for different verticals," he stated.
Expressing his long-term vision for the state, the chief minister said, "I want to transform my state's economy into a $1 trillion economy in the next 10 years. The core urban area will become a service-only city and aim for Net Zero. This is where we are creating Future City, AI City, and many other big projects."
Revanth underscored the state's commitment to providing an ideal business ecosystem with strong policies, infrastructure, and support. "In the last 25 years, Hyderabad has emerged as a powerhouse in pharma manufacturing, IT, and digital health. Telangana is the No. 1 state in India in attracting investments, both domestic and foreign. We have the lowest inflation and are creating maximum jobs," he said.
At the recently concluded WEF in Davos, Telangana secured investments worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore, expected to generate nearly 50,000 jobs across multiple sectors. Additionally, last year, the state attracted investments worth Rs 40,000 crore in the Life Sciences sector, he added.
On the sidelines of the summit, Revanth and Sridhar Babu met representatives from the Queensland government in Australia. Discussions centred on investment opportunities in industry, sports universities, trade, and other sectors.
Queensland Governor Jeannette Young and Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training Minister Ros Bates attended the meeting, with the Queensland representatives showing a positive response to entering investment agreements with Telangana.
Meanwhile, several major developments were announced as part of Hyderabad’s growing stature in the Life Sciences sector. Green Pharma City expansion saw companies like Granules, Orbicular, Aizant, Biological E, Virchow, Virupaksha, Jubilant, Vimta, Aragen, Bharat Biotech, and Sai Life Sciences signing MoUs, bringing in Rs 11,100 crore in investments and generating over 22,300 jobs.
Los Angeles-based Agilisium opened an office at RMZ Spire and launched a Life Sciences & Innovation Lab. Life Sciences announced the establishment of a Biopharma cGMP testing lab in Genome Valley, while Meishi Pharma (Lotus Company) set up its second R&D centre.
Strategic partnerships were also formed to boost research and innovation. The University of Queensland and Telangana Life Sciences will collaborate on research, digital healthcare, and AI-driven innovations. Telangana became the first hub for the Indian Digital Health Activator, a World Economic Forum initiative to accelerate public-private collaboration in digital health.
Additionally, 11 CRDMOs have united under the Innovative Pharmaceutical Services Organisation (IPSO) to drive industry advancements, regulatory support, talent development, and supply chain strengthening. Health Innovation Manchester and T-Hub have also partnered to promote innovation in MedTech, diagnostics, and digital health to enhance healthcare solutions.