5.4K crore investments flow into Telangana as CM Revanth Reddy announces Life Sciences policy

HYDERABAD: Telangana is set to introduce India's first Life Sciences Policy, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Tuesday while inaugurating the BioAsia-2025 summit at HICC. The policy aims to position Hyderabad and Telangana as global leaders in biotech, life sciences, and innovation.

On the first day of the summit, 11 companies signed MoUs with the state government, committing to an investment of Rs 5,445 crore, which will generate 9,800 jobs.

Revanth, along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, emphasised the state’s focus on attracting further investments, stating, "We hope to create over five lakh new jobs. The Green Pharma City, a key initiative under the Future City project, is progressing rapidly—some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies have signed MoUs."