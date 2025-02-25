Three killed, three injured as car rams bike, DCM van in Uttar Pradesh

SANGAREDDY: Three persons were killed while three others sustained injuries after a car that they were travelling in rammed a bike and then a DCM van in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, late on Sunday. Sources said all the six persons, hailing from Sangareddy district, were on their way to Varanasi from Prayagraj after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh when the accident took place.

It is alleged that the driver, Malla Reddy (40), one of the deceased, lost control of the car, collided with the motorcycle and then crashed into the rear of a DCM van on the Rewa-Varanasi National Highway.

The other victims were identified as Venkatram Reddy (42), Deputy Executive Engineer in the Irrigation department in Zaheerabad division, and his wife Vilasini (40). The injured were identified as Vishala, Mothilal and Gnaneshwar Reddy. Sources said Vishala, who is undergoing treatment at a Varanasi trauma centre, is critical condition, while the two others are out of danger.

Dr Gaurav Uppal, resident commissioner (RC) of the Telangana office in New Delhi, has been coordinating with Mirzapur and Varanasi collectors and overseeing that medical assistance is extended. Arrangements are being made to bring the bodies to Sangareddy.

The RC also spoke to the trauma centre chief and requested that the best treatment be extended to the injured.