Heatwave predicted over next five days in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Weeks before summer reaches its peak, Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana are set to experience a sharp rise in temperatures, with heatwaves expected over the next three to five days. The state will endure blistering heat, with temperatures ranging between 37°C and 40°C, while Hyderabad is likely to see slightly lower temperatures, ranging from 34°C to 37°C in the first week of March.

According to the latest weather forecast, for the next five days, February 26 to March 2, dry conditions will persist across Telangana, with maximum temperatures ranging between 35–38°C and minimum temperature around 20–22°C. On Tuesday, Hyderabad recorded 34°C to 35°C, other districts, including Bhadrachalam, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Ramagundam and Adilabad recorded between 36°C and 37°C. The IMD has also forecast partly cloudy skies until February 27, along with misty or hazy conditions in the mornings.

With temperatures rising, citizens are advised to take necessary precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure and using sun protection when outdoors.