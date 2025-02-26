It’s a shame BJP compares polls to cricket match: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud

KARIMNAGAR: Hitting back at MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar for comparing the BJP and Congress with the India and Pakistan cricket teams respectively, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that the former should be ashamed to make such comparisons.

Mahesh, along with BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other Congress leaders, was addressing the media at the DCC office in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

“It is shameful on Sanjay’s part to make such comparisons. The BJP leaders have this habit of bringing up Indo-Pak and Hindu-Muslim issues during every election. They want to win elections at any cost,” he said.

Slamming Sanjay for drawing parallel between India-Pakistan match and the MLC elections, he said: “Everyone is delighted that India won the match. But why compare that match with the MLC elections. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

“The people of Karimnagar are now regretting electing Sanjay as an MP,” he added.

Mahesh Goud claimed that the BJP leaders were coming up with such comments because they are unable to digest the fact that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressed a series of public meetings in view of elections, which received tremendous response from the people.

He also claimed that the BJP has a secret understanding with the BRS and as part of that, the pink party decided against fielding their candidates in the MLC elections.

The TPCC chief also rejected the allegations made by Sanjay over the ongoing investigation into the Formula-E and phone-tapping cases as well as the caste survey. “Before making such baseless allegations against these cases and the caste survey, the BJP leader should have a proper understanding. He should know the facts,” he added.