Telangana High Court judge recuses from hearing KT Rama Rao’s petition

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a criminal petition filed by BRS MLAs KT Rama Rao and G Jagadeeshwara Reddy.

The petition sought quashing of the proceedings in FIR No. 590 of 2024, registered at Medipally police station, Rachakonda. The judge directed the court registry to place the plea before the Acting Chief Justice for listing before an appropriate bench.

The case stems from an FIR lodged by Medipally police on May 25, 2024, based on a complaint filed by journalist-turned-politician Chinthapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Teenmar Mallanna, was fielded as a candidate by the Congress for the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam MLC elections held on May 27, 2024.

He alleged that the BRS working president, orchestrated a malicious and scandalous campaign against him.