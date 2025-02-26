Telangana tunnel collapse: BRS seeks judicial investigation

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the state government constitute a judicial commission, headed by a sitting high court judge, to investigate the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel accident.

Alleging gross negligence by the Congress government, Rama Rao said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should be responsible for prioritising election campaigns over relief efforts.

He alleged that the state government allowed the tunnel works to be carried out without obtaining necessary approvals from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and described it as a “shocking display of incompetence and inexperience.”

Questioning the CM for not visiting the accident site, he wondered: “Doesn’t the CM, who flies around in helicopters for election campaigns, have time to visit the tunnel and ensure the rescue of these workers?”

The BRS leader alleged that three major accidents took place in the state in the last 14 months. He cited the complete washout of the Peddavagu project in Khammam and the collapse of the Sunkishala project’s retaining wall.