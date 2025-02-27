BSc agriculture student ends life in hostel room in Warangal

WARANGAL: A BSc Agriculture first-year student hung herself in her hostel room at Warangal Agriculture College in Arepally of Enumamula mandal on Wednesday.

The victim, G Rashmitha (19), was a native of Nalgonda town. The college officials said after students finished their breakfast, they went to their rooms. “When Rashmita’s classmates tried calling her, there was no response from her. They informed the faculty and guards, who broke the door open, only to find Rashmitha hanging from the ceiling fan,” they said.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Enumamula inspector A Raghavendra said Rashmitha took the extreme step as she was not interested in studying BSc Agriculture.

“A few days ago Rashmita went home saying she was not happy with the course. Her parents convinced her to go back. However, after returning, she ended her life,” Raghavendra said, adding that a case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS.

Suicide Prevention Helpline

040 66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)