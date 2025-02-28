Kavitha accuses CM Revanth of colluding with BJP

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accusing him of acting as the RSS CM and working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions. She alleged that Revanth was aligning with the BJP on every issue and the friendship between BJP and Congress was exposed after Revanth met the PM. She also claimed that BJP leaders were protecting the Congress government in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Kavitha criticised Revanth’s remarks on ‘mysterious deaths’, and questioned why he was dragging BRS leaders into unnecessary matters.

She further alleged that after meeting Modi, Revanth hinted at filing cases against KCR and KTR, proving that BJP and Congress were conspiring together. She also accused Revanth’s family members of acting as unconstitutional forces.

Refuting the CM’s claim that no work was done on the SLBC project under the BRS regime, the BRS MLC called it a blatant lie. “After the formation of Telangana, the BRS government provided Rs 100 crore advance to the contractor. When the contractor could not proceed post-Covid, another Rs 100 crore was given. While TDP and Congress spent Rs 3,340 crore over 30 years, the BRS spent Rs 3,890 crore in just 10 years,” she asserted.