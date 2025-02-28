Kishan: Did CM ask Centre before making promises?

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks over the Centre not clearing pending issues pertaining to various projects taken up by the Union government in Telangana, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy questioned whether he (Revanth) consulted the Centre before making promises. He asked: “Did he seek our approval before making commitments to the people? Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP government ever say that development work would happen only if funds were provided?”

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, Kishan accused Revanth of engaging in “blackmail politics” and making baseless claims. He asserted that he has been consistently working with central departments, writing letters and ensuring that development projects progress. “Threat politics won’t work anymore. No one fears such tactics. People now understand Revanth’s empty rhetoric,” he added.

Kishan further stated that he entered Parliament with the blessings and support of people and not the Congress’ or Revanth’s support. He stated that he is accountable only to the people of Telangana and not to Revanth’s statements.

He also challenged the CM saying, “If Revanth has the courage, let him prove that I blocked even a single project. He is a weak chief minister who makes statements but fails to take action. There is no clear financial planning for the projects he claims to have designed. He lacks clarity on how to secure funds for the Metro project either. They recently sent the Metro proposal to the Centre, but it has to go through multiple ministries for approval, it’s a process. The chief minister should understand this at his level instead of making reckless statements.”