Actor Prabhas joins CM Revanth Reddy’s war on drugs

HYDERABAD: Baahubali fame Prabhas released a video message on New Year’s Eve, appealing to people to firmly say “no” to drugs.

Extending support to the Telangana government’s anti-drug awareness programme, the actor also urged people to contact the government helpline.

In the video message, the Baahubali star says: “We have many sources of joy and entertainment in life. When we have our loved ones and people who live for us, why do we even need drugs? Let us quit drugs today. If any of your acquaintances are addicted to drugs, call the toll-free number 8712671111. The Telangana government will take steps toward their complete recovery.”

The video went viral on social media platforms with widespread praise from people as they lauded Prabhas’s efforts to create sensitisation.

The actor’s message is first after a delegation from the Telugu film industry, popularly called Tollywood, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on December 26. The chief minister reportedly requested the film fraternity to take on social responsibilities such as contributing to drug awareness and women’s campaigns.

Prabhas’s message is likely to inspire more people to join the fight against drug abuse.