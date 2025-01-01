Inter first-year student hangs self in hostel room in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A 17-year-old Intermediate first-year student, Madugula Sai Vardhan, hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room at the Social Welfare Residential Gurukul Junior College at in Madhira mandal of Khammam on Tuesday morning.

Vardhan’s parents, daily labourers, M Rambabu and Suhasini, demanded the government to conduct an inquiry and do justice. They said: “My son came home for Christmas and returned to college on Monday morning.”

Meanwhile, the district collector ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The Madhira rural police registered a case under Section 194 of BNS and further probe is on. MRPS activists staged a protest outside the college, demanding a a Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member.

Officials have assured the family of outsourcing job opportunities.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)