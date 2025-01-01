Telangana cabinet to meet on January 4, Rythu Bharosa on the agenda

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet is set to meet on January 4 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss and finalise key decisions, including the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme and issuing of new ration cards.

The meeting, originally scheduled for December 30, was postponed following the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The state government plans to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme, replacing the existing Rythu Bandhu scheme, starting from Sankranti.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the scheme’s modalities. A sub-committee, constituted to recommend eligibility criteria for beneficiaries, is likely to submit its report during the meeting. The Cabinet will discuss and finalise the eligibility criteria.

Under this scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 7,500 per acre, amounting to Rs 15,000 per acre annually, to farmers.

Sources said that the government is reluctant to extend the scheme to income tax payers and public representatives. The extent of landholding is likely to play a crucial role in determining eligibility.

Additionally, the Cabinet is expected to announce the process of issuing new ration cards and discuss sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes.