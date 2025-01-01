Telangana witnessed revolutionary changes in 2024: Minister N Uttam Kumar

HYDERABAD: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the state witnessed revolutionary changes with regard to welfare and development in 2024.

In a freewheeling conversation with the newsmen after a review meeting he had with the Irrigation department officials at Jala Soudha, he said that the state government will ensure the momentum is carried forward in the New Year.

The government will ensure that the state witnesses unprecedented development in 2025, he added. “Free bus travel for women, gas cylinder at Rs 500, free electricity of up to 200 units, and Rs 500 bonus per quintal of superfine variety paddy will be chronicled in history,” the minister said.

The fact that the state recorded the highest paddy production in the country shows the Congress government’s commitment towards the farmers, he added.

The minister also said that the SC sub-categorisation will be carried out in the state as per Supreme Court orders.

Ayacut development

During the review meeting on irrigation projects in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, he directed the authorities to prioritise developing greater ayacut with minimal expenditure while ensuring accountability.

Uttam warned of stringent action over inefficiency, stating that negligent officials would face suspension not transfers.

Stressing the importance of being responsible and to show commitment to ones work, he urged the employees to live at their designated posting areas and work hard to help the government achieve its goals.

Meanwhile, based on complaints from CE Nalgonda and local MLA, Executive Engineer Lakshman was suspended, setting an example of zero tolerance towards negligence and inefficiency.

The minister directed officials to stay in districts where projects are being implemented, conduct on-ground reviews and adhere to tight schedules with result-oriented tasks.

Uttam announced that the issue of pending transfers and promotions in the Irrigation department, which remained unresolved for over a decade, would be addressed soon.

A committee, comprising Advisor Adiyanath Das, Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja, Special Secretary Prashant Patil and Engineer-in-Chief Anil Kumar, has been formed to complete the process of transfers and promotions in January.