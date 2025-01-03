KT Rama Rao directs BRS cadre to intensify fight against Congress

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday called upon the pink party workers and leaders to intensify their fight against the Congress government.

Accusing the Congress government of misgovernance and corruption, the former minister urged the party cadre to launch a relentless fight against the misdeeds of the government.

In his New Year message, Rama Rao lauded the yearlong efforts of party workers in exposing the failures of the Congress government and pledged to continue the struggle until justice is delivered to the people.

Addressing the cadre as “gulabi (pink ) soldiers,” he said: “The relentless spirit you have displayed over the past year has strengthened the party and inspired the leadership. Your unwavering efforts are the backbone of our movement to protect Telangana’s interests.”

Referring to key protests led by the party, Rama Rao highlighted the “corruption in Musi project” and the “Lagcherla farmers struggle,” which he said showcased the party’s commitment to people of Telangana.

He also pointed out how the party’s protests led to the reversal of a Rs 100 crore Adani-linked project and compelled the government to abandon the plan to establish an ethanol factory in Nirmal.

“The policies of the Congress government are rooted in deception. Despite wrongful cases and oppression, you have stood firm. Your resolve is historic and extraordinary,” Rama Rao told the party workers in his message.

He stressed the need for unity and coordination within the party to counter Congress’ alleged “divisive politics”. He also reiterated that the BRS slogan, “Telangana first,” urging cadres to expose and resist what he described as the Congress’ betrayal at every step.