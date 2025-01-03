Telangana HC directs govt to file report on Nerella torture case within one month

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a report within one month regarding the status of the investigation into allegations of police torture of Dalit and BC youths from Nerella village in Sircilla district in August 2017.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao was hearing two PILs filed by Gaddam Laxman and retired High Court judge Justice B Chandra Kumar seeking action against the errant police officers and compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eight victims who reportedly suffered severe injuries while in custody at the Sircilla police station.

The bench raised several questions about the progress of the investigation, including whether an FIR had been registered and if a chargesheet had been filed. An assistant government pleader, unable to provide clear answers, sought additional time to file an affidavit from the Advocate General.

The bench expressed impatience and directed Additional Advocate General (AAG) Imran Khan to clarify the state’s position. Khan informed the court that an FIR had already been registered against the officers, which fulfilled the primary prayer in Laxman’s PIL. He suggested closing the case, arguing that the state had acted on the initial demand.

However, the bench pressed for details on the status of the investigation and the steps taken since the FIR was registered. AAG Khan assured the court that he would gather the necessary information and submit a report on the progress made in the probe.

The bench directed the state government to provide a detailed status report within a month and adjourned the matter to January 20, 2025.

The case pertains to allegations that Dalit and BC youth from Nerella village were subjected to brutal torture by police officers in August 2017, reportedly for raising concerns over illegal sand mining in the area.