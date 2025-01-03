Telangana High Court rap over building permission on land marked for acquisition

HYDERABAD: Justice Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to take disciplinary action against revenue officials for their alleged complacency and misconduct in the acquisition of land for the Shivannagudem Balancing Reservoir project at Khudabakshpally village in Marriguda mandal of Nalgonda district.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Ralla Srinivasa Chary, a local, who sought fair compensation and transparency in the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement process.

Chary contended that while he was not against the acquisition, he was requesting proper compensation for his land.

The judge expressed severe displeasure upon learning that Chary had carried out construction on the land after the government issued an acquisition notification. Counsel for the state informed the court that the petitioner obtained permission for the construction from the gram panchayat and mandal authorities, despite the notification barring transactions on the notified land.

Justice Vinod Kumar criticised the authorities for granting permissions post-notification and stated their actions indicated complicity. “The entire episode shows that the authorities were hand in glove,” the judge remarked, questioning why no action had been taken against the erring officials.

The court instructed the state to submit an affidavit within three weeks detailing the actions taken against the responsible officials, including the panchayat secretary and tahsildar.

“We will not leave these officers without strict punishment,” Justice Kumar asserted.

The judge noted that while the petitioner cannot claim compensation after constructing on the land post-notification, the state must address the lapses by its officials that created the current situation.

The court also observed, in a lighter vein, that if there was no stay on the reservoir construction, releasing water might resolve the issue.