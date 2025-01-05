No need to panic, HMPV behaves like other respiratory viruses, say officials

HYDERABAD: In response to ongoing reports of a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, the state health department on Saturday reassured the public that there was no cause for panic regarding the infection.

The Director of Public Health stated that no cases of HMPV had been reported in Telangana so far.

In an advisory, the director emphasised that data on current respiratory infections had been analysed, revealing no significant increase in cases in December 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

The Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), clarified on Friday that hMPV behaves similarly to other respiratory viruses, causing common cold and flu-like symptoms, especially in younger and older age groups during the winter months.

As a precautionary measure, the health department issued a list of Dos and Don’ts to help safeguard against respiratory infections.