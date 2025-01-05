Tahsildar held for illegally registering land in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Chandurthi police apprehended a Tahsildar, currently under suspension, here on Saturday for making an illegal land registration. As per the court’s direction, Dharpally Naresh was sent to judicial custody.

Speaking to the media, Chandurthi CI G Venkateshwarlu said that about 34 guntas of land belonging to Santi Lasmavva from Malyala village was illegally registered under another’s name by the Tahsildar. It may be recalled that three cases had already been registered against the official.

For the last 40 years, Lasmavva has been cultivating paddy in her one-acre land and was receiving Raithu Bandhu until it was suddenly stalled.

To sort out the issue, Lasmavva’s daughter Prameela approached revenue authorities, where she found that about 34 guntas of land had been transferred to Gonti Raja Narsu in the 2018-19 period, and only 6 guntas of land was under her mother’s name out of 40 guntas.

Prameela filed a complaint with the police on November 27, 2024. Upon investigation, the Tahsildar was arrested, and two cases were registered against two retired Tahsildars who had worked in the past in Chandurthi mandal for conducting illegal land registrations.