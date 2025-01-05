Telangana CM’s survey places 26 MLAs in ‘Red Zone’ for poor show

HYDERABAD: A sense of unease is said to be prevailing among ruling party MLAs after reports that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has commissioned a third-party survey across the state to evaluate their performance in several key areas.
Highly-placed sources revealed that the survey assessed the performance of the chief minister, the government, administration at district or local level, MLAs and what the people are expecting from the government.
The sources said that the survey has mainly covered 65 Assembly constituencies where the Congress has won and also other segments represented by the opposition BRS and BJP.
While the Congress formed the government by winning 65 seats in the last elections, 10 MLAs from the BRS joined the ruling party later on.
The sources indicated that around 26 MLAs have been categorised as being in the ‘Red Zone’, 14 in the ‘Orange Zone’ and the remaining legislators in ‘safe zone’.
Additionally, three ministers are reportedly facing serious allegations in their constituencies, while some MLAs are facing flak for neglecting the development of their segments.
The main allegations against the MLAs in the ‘Red Zone’ are that they are not visiting their constituencies regularly and instead are spending more time in Hyderabad, promoting their business interests and personal affairs.
The MLAs who are neglecting development and not accessible to the party cadres and the people in their constituencies may be in serious trouble in the coming days, the sources said.
Some Congress MLAs allegedly encouraging illegal activities
They said that eight to 10 MLAs in the ‘Red Zone’ are facing allegations of involvement in sand smuggling, real estate business settlements apart from encouraging illegal activities in their respective constituencies, which may invite the wrath of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Some MLAs have been placed in the ‘Orange Zone’ because of their failure in addressing the people’s issues though they visit their constituencies. The survey is said to have found that these MLAs are neglecting the party cadres and local leaders, which is likely to impact the performance of the Congress in the upcoming local body elections.
The survey is also said to have found how some Congress leaders are sowing seeds of dissensions among the cadres against the MLAs who joined the ruling dispensation from BRS.
Interestingly, three ministers are facing allegations of interfering in the affairs of other Assembly constituencies and encouraging group politics to the annoyance of the sitting MLAs. They are also allegedly involved in real estate issues in the other Assembly segments and are supporting the leaders loyal to them.
This issue has become a topic of serious discussion within the CM and Gandhi Bhavan circles. The sources said that the CM is planning to deal with the `Red Zone’ MLAs first followed by a meeting with the ‘Orange Zone’ legislators after returning from Davos at the end of this month. In a relief to Revanth Reddy, the sources stated that the survey found no negative sentiments against him. All in all, as per the survey, the people in the state expect the Congress government to fulfill its election promises and want their MLAs to visit their areas and focus on development.