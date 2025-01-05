Telangana CM’s survey places 26 MLAs in ‘Red Zone’ for poor show

HYDERABAD: A sense of unease is said to be prevailing among ruling party MLAs after reports that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has commissioned a third-party survey across the state to evaluate their performance in several key areas.

Highly-placed sources revealed that the survey assessed the performance of the chief minister, the government, administration at district or local level, MLAs and what the people are expecting from the government.

The sources said that the survey has mainly covered 65 Assembly constituencies where the Congress has won and also other segments represented by the opposition BRS and BJP.

While the Congress formed the government by winning 65 seats in the last elections, 10 MLAs from the BRS joined the ruling party later on.

The sources indicated that around 26 MLAs have been categorised as being in the ‘Red Zone’, 14 in the ‘Orange Zone’ and the remaining legislators in ‘safe zone’.

Additionally, three ministers are reportedly facing serious allegations in their constituencies, while some MLAs are facing flak for neglecting the development of their segments.

The main allegations against the MLAs in the ‘Red Zone’ are that they are not visiting their constituencies regularly and instead are spending more time in Hyderabad, promoting their business interests and personal affairs.

The MLAs who are neglecting development and not accessible to the party cadres and the people in their constituencies may be in serious trouble in the coming days, the sources said.