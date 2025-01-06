IT Minister D Sridhar Babu urges software firms to expand to Tier-II, III cities in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Urging firms to focus on balanced regional development, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu urged software companies to expand their operations to Tier-II and III cities.

On Sunday, the minister spoke at the inauguration of a new workstation for Data Economy, a tech firm, in Hitec City. The company plans to hire another 500 employees in Hyderabad by the end of next year, according to a release.

Sridhar urged the company to play an integral role in the development of the proposed AI City and promised the government’s full support in facilitating the company’s growth and expansion. Highlighting the state’s commitment to fostering talent, the minister mentioned the recently launched Young India Skills University (YISU), which aims to equip the industry with skilled professionals.

He commended the company for its remarkable progress in cutting-edge fields such as quantum computing, digital twins, and data transfer solutions.

The minister expressed optimism that the burgeoning ecosystem of startups, AI centres, quantum computing hubs, and data centres in Hyderabad would generate employment opportunities for the youth.