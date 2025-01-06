Telangana, Andhra Pradesh should compete together with rest of the world: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that sibling states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should resolve issues, if any, amicably and compete together with the rest of the world.

Addressing the 12th biennial conference of the World Telugu Federation in Hyderabad, he said: “Some people say that there is a competition between AP and Telangana. But I want both the states to compete together with other countries. We need to formulate the plans accordingly. If there are any problems or issues, let us sit and discuss, and resolve them.”

“When issues between two countries are being resolved through negotiations, why can’t similar positive outcome be achieved between two states,” he wondered.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the Telangana government was chalking out plans to achieve 60 per cent urbanisation in the state.

Under the “Telangana Rising - 2050” theme, the state government is preparing development plans for the next 25 years, he added.