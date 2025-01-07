KTR will surely go to jail if he is guilty: TPCC chief Goud

ADILABAD: Alleging that BRS working president KT Rama Rao misused the public funds in the name of Formula-E race, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said that “those who made such mistakes should go to jail”.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he wondered why Rama Rao was scared of facing the case if he is not involved in any wrongdoing.

“Rama Rao himself termed the case as “lotta peesu” (empty) case and said that he was not involved in any wrongdoing. He also said that he is ready to face any case. Then why did he approach the high court? Why did he file a quash petition ?” Mahesh Goud asked.

The TPCC chief said it was ridiculous on the part of the BRS leader to say that he would appear before ACB only if his advocates are allowed to accompany him.

“Even if KTR gets some relief from the courts now, he would ultimately go to the jail if he is involved in the scam,” he said and added that the government was acting as per the law in the Formula-E race case and as per the consent give by the Governor.

‘KTR-Kavitha rivalry reached its peak’

Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, alleged that the fight between Rama Rao and his sister K Kavitha for BRS leadership has reached its peak.