23 students hospitalised after eating ‘contaminated’ cauliflower curry in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: As many as 23 students of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School and College for Girls at Adarsha Nagar were hospitalised after experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea. Out of 480 students, 23 fell ill shortly after having dinner on Monday night.

A student said several of her peers began experiencing stomachache and vomited after consuming cauliflower curry for dinner at the hostel.

The school management informed parents through WhatsApp groups. Some students were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Karimnagar around 3.30 am on Tuesday.

Hospital superintendent Dr G Veera Reddy stated that the students were admitted with symptoms of stomach issues. All the students were treated, and most were discharged. Those still recovering were kept under observation.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar enquired about the students’ condition and spoke to District Collector Pamela Satpathy. The collector informed the MoS that the illness was caused by “contamination in the cauliflower curry”. She confirmed that all the affected students had been discharged after treatment.

The incident sparked a political blame game. BRS leader and former district library chairman P Anil Kumar Goud alleged that negligence by the hostel warden and principal led to the students falling sick. He urged the district collector to take action against the responsible officers and staff. Meanwhile, Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) chairman K Narender Reddy visited the hospital to interact with the students.