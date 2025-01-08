Telangana HC allows advocate’s presence at visible distance during KTR's investigation

HYDERABAD: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed that while Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), MLA and Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), cannot have an advocate seated beside him during the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation, one advocate may be allowed to observe the proceedings from a visible distance.

The petitioner's counsel has been asked by the court to provide the names of three advocates from which one wil be selected for the purpose. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been instructed to provide necessary instructions to facilitate this arrangement.

The High Court referred to a similar order passed in the Y.S. Avinash Reddy case, stating that a comparable directive could be issued later in the day.

KTR had filed a Lunch Motion Petition seeking the court’s intervention to permit the presence of his advocate during the investigation related to FIR No.12/RCO-CIU-ACB-2024, registered by the ACB. The investigation is scheduled for January 9, 2025, or subsequent dates.