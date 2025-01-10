Residential college physical director accused of assaulting students in Telangana

SIDDIPET: Accusing the Physical Director of Social Residential Welfare College in Duddeda of inhumane behavior and assaulting students for being late to special classes, parents and BRS leaders staged a dharna outside the college on Thursday. They demanded strict action against the PD for his rude and violent behaviour towards the students.

According to sources, the college conducts special classes at 6 am and students were instructed to attend. The watchman reportedly woke the students at 5.30 am, but it took them a little longer to get ready, causing a delay of about 15 minutes. Angered by this, PD Vasu allegedly beat the students, resulting in two of them being hospitalised.

Upon learning of the incident, BRS leader V Pratap Reddy rushed to the college to interact with the students. He condemned the PD’s behaviour, questioning whether a 15-minute delay justified such harsh treatment. “Will the heavens fall if students be late by 15 minutes?” he asked.

He also criticised the government, alleging negligence in providing proper facilities at the hostel. Reddy, along with the aggrieved parents, demanded immediate action against the PD.