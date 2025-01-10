Telangana HC questions need for early morning shows

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday questioned the necessity of benefit shows and odd-hour screenings for popular movies, especially given their extended runs.

The judge noted safety concerns, suggesting that children under 16 should not be allowed for late-night or early-morning shows.

The judge was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by Gorla Bharat Raj, a resident of Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad, challenging an order of the state government allowing shows of the Telugu movie Game Changer to start at 4 am.