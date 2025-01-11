Cops rescue 4-year-old girl kidnapped from Vemulwada temple

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Police on Friday arrested the accused who kidnapped a four-year-old girl by taking her away from her mother’s lap at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulwada a few days ago. The child has been reunited with her parents, said police.

The accused are three women, all from Mahabubabad. The cops said the trio were held utilising the advanced technology.

Based on the report, owing to Lasya’s mental instability and personal issues with her husband, she has been staying away from him for the past few days.

Lasya, along with her daughter visited the Vemulwada temple. During this time, the three accused got acquainted with Lasya and stayed with her at the temple for nearly five days.

On December 23, 2024, noticing that Lasya was unable to take care of her daughter owing to her mental ailments, the women exploited the opportunity and kidnapped the child.