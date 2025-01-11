Let’s create wonders: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s pitch to investors

HYDERABAD: Predicting that the proposed Future City would compete with New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon investors to come to the state with innovative ideas.

“Telangana is an experimental state, come with your plans and execute them. My government is ready for your suggestions,” he told investors at the inauguration of the national council meeting of the CII here.

Asserting that Telangana was rising, the Chief Minister said that his government aims to build a great city in the country, dedicated to the service sector. “Our aim is to promote the Future City as a pollution-free, net-zero city,” Revanth asserted.

He confirmed that 3,200 electric buses (EVs) would soon be added to the RTC fleet. “Registration charges and road tax have been exempted for electric vehicles. Telangana has already registered the fastest sale of electric vehicles in the country,” Revanth pointed out, explaining the government’s plans to reduce pollution.