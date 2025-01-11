Let’s create wonders: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s pitch to investors

HYDERABAD: Predicting that the proposed Future City would compete with New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon investors to come to the state with innovative ideas.
“Telangana is an experimental state, come with your plans and execute them. My government is ready for your suggestions,” he told investors at the inauguration of the national council meeting of the CII here.
Asserting that Telangana was rising, the Chief Minister said that his government aims to build a great city in the country, dedicated to the service sector. “Our aim is to promote the Future City as a pollution-free, net-zero city,” Revanth asserted.
He confirmed that 3,200 electric buses (EVs) would soon be added to the RTC fleet. “Registration charges and road tax have been exempted for electric vehicles. Telangana has already registered the fastest sale of electric vehicles in the country,” Revanth pointed out, explaining the government’s plans to reduce pollution.
“Hyderabad city is being developed to deal with natural disasters. Our aim is to make Hyderabad a flood-free city. The Musi rejuvenation project will revive the water body and facilitate the flow of fresh water over a 55-km stretch in Hyderabad. Works required to meet Hyderabad's drinking water needs until 2050 have already started,” Revanth said.
The CM reiterated that the government was planning to develop a Regional Ring Railway (RRR) around the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), with a 360-km stretch.
“The area between the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the RRR will be developed as a hub for the manufacturing sector. Pharma, Life Sciences, Aerospace, Defence, electric vehicles, and solar industries will be set up,” the Chief Minister said. He noted that his government was focusing on skill development and job creation.
The Chief Minister disclosed that he had requested the Prime Minister to sanction the Regional Ring Railway line.
He said that manufacturing clusters would be set up along the RRR, similar to those in China.
“China developed marble city, granite city, furniture city. Similarly, such clusters would be developed all along the proposed RRR,” Revanth stated.
“We are moving forward to transform Hyderabad into a city with the China Plus One strategy,” he added.
The Chief Minister stated that his government was focusing on developing agriculture, organic farming, cold storage, and warehouses outside the ORR in rural Telangana.
“Since Telangana does not have a coastline, the government is planning to develop a dry port. A special road and railway connection with the Machilipatnam port in Andhra Pradesh is also planned,” the Chief Minister stated.
The government’s vision was to strengthen Telangana’s economy and allow markets to function without hurdles, Revanth stated, adding, “Come and invest in the state. Let us create wonders together. My government is creating an ecosystem with the highest ease of doing business, not only in the country but also in the world.”