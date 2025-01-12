It’s my responsibility to implement SC, ST Sub Plan: Minister Mallu Bhatti

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that he will take full responsibility for the implementation of SC, ST Sub Plan in letter and spirit.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the training camp for the Adivasi and tribal people’s representatives organised at Nagarjunasagar on Saturday.

He recalled that when he was the chief whip, he held a meeting of Congress MLAs on SC, ST Sub Plan, gave a report to the high command and requested them to implement it strictly. Later the SC ST Sub Plan legislation was approved and passed when he was the deputy speaker.

He said:: “As one associated with the Legislation right from the initial days, I know what the Act is all about. Now as the Deputy CM and Finance Minister, I have full responsibility to implement the Act,” he said. He described the legislation as panacea for all the ills and said that he had already convened secretaries of all departments and sought reports on implementation of the Sub Plan and allocation of funds as per the plan.