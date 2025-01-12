It’s my responsibility to implement SC, ST Sub Plan: Minister Mallu Bhatti

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that he will take full responsibility for the implementation of SC, ST Sub Plan in letter and spirit.
He was speaking at the valedictory of the training camp for the Adivasi and tribal people’s representatives organised at Nagarjunasagar on Saturday.
He recalled that when he was the chief whip, he held a meeting of Congress MLAs on SC, ST Sub Plan, gave a report to the high command and requested them to implement it strictly. Later the SC ST Sub Plan legislation was approved and passed when he was the deputy speaker.
He said:: “As one associated with the Legislation right from the initial days, I know what the Act is all about. Now as the Deputy CM and Finance Minister, I have full responsibility to implement the Act,” he said. He described the legislation as panacea for all the ills and said that he had already convened secretaries of all departments and sought reports on implementation of the Sub Plan and allocation of funds as per the plan.
He said the R&B and Panchayat Raj departments officials have already submitted and the other departments would follow suit soon. “I will hold a comprehensive review meeting soon with all the departments on SC, ST Sub plan implementation,” he said.
The deputy CM said that it was the responsibility of the government to give 10 per cent funds under the SC, ST Sub Plan.
He asserted that the wealth and resources of the country should belong to various categories of people as per their proportion in the population and not to the corporate entities.
“If we protect the Constitution, it will in turn protect us. Thus Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the lead in protecting the Constitution and he has been campaigning across the country under the Samvidhan Sammelan programme. The rank and file of the Congress too should join him in the endeavour to protect the Constitution.”
He alleged that the poor were not given houses in the last 10 years and the Congress government will spend Rs 22,500 crore to construct houses for 4.5 lakh people in the first phase. Indiramma houses were being constructed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh each and for SC, STs and additional `one lakh was being given for each house construction.
He said that the Congress government for the first time in the country will be implementing the Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa scheme for the landless poor from January 26. A sum of Rs 12,000 will be deposited in their accounts in two instalments of Rs 6,000 each.
He said that under Rythu Bharosa, Rs 12,000 will be credited to the accounts of farmers for all the cultivable lands. Contrary to the campaign of BRS leaders that the Congress government would scrap Rythu Bharosa, it has enhanced the financial assistance from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, he said.
The government is considering a proposal to generate solar power in the lands given to tribals under the Forest Rights Act and enable them to bring their lands under cultivation through motor pump sets.
The government alone would make all arrangements for generation of solar power, he said. Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also spoke on the occasion.