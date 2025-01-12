Woman and lover sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of her 1-yr-old son

HYDERABAD: A local court sentenced a woman, Enkepally Mahalaxmi alias Laxmi, and her paramour, Pothuganti Srikanth Reddy, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each for the murder of Laxmi’s 1.5-year-old son, Avinash. The court found that the duo killed the boy on June 19, 2014, fearing he might disrupt their illicit relationship.

According to the prosecution, after eloping from their homes with Avinash, the accused hatched a plan to kill him. In a rented house in Mokila, Srikanth throttled the boy by pressing his neck with his leg, while Laxmi suffocated him. They buried the child’s body in a field. The next day, a tractor driver unearthed the body while plowing the field and alerted the police.