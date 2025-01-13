AIMIM expresses displeasure over government limiting housing scheme aid to 9,000 beneficiaries

HYDERABAD: AIMIM on Sunday expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to approve monetary aid for only 9,000 beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme while over 5 lakh applications have been received. Claiming that the initial survey has not been conducted properly, the party demanded a fresh resurvey.
An AIMIM delegation led by party president Asaduddin Owaisi participated in the meeting at the GHMC office.
After attending the meeting, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala told reporters that no satisfactory response was provided by the authorities in the meeting.
“Five lakh people of Hyderabad have applied for houses under the Praja Plana programme, but the Telangana government says that only 9,000 are eligible under the Indiramma housing scheme. Only those people are being made eligible who have less than 100 sq metres of land and who do not have a pakka roof. This means that only two percent of people are being given houses and 98 percent who are homeless are given nothing. We argued that the survey, which has not been conducted properly, should be done again properly and those who have land will be given financial aid. But what is the government doing for homeless people?” the AIMIM legislator said.
During the meeting, Owaisi urged minister Ponnam Prabhakr to formulate a policy in this regard, noting that people have been repeatedly asking about ration cards from the party leaders. Owaisi also asked the authorities to visit Mumbai to examine the slum rehabilitation scheme and replicate it in Hyderabad.
Revealing further details about the meeting, Balala said particular details about ration cards were not provided in the meeting.
“Who all will be given the ration cards and when was not discussed in the meeting. There is no data of Praja Palana applications and there was no option for ration cards in the application form. No details were uploaded online either. We argued that the applications should be taken from poor people and those who need it should be given ration cards immediately. A meeting should be conducted again,” Balala added.