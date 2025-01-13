AIMIM expresses displeasure over government limiting housing scheme aid to 9,000 beneficiaries

HYDERABAD: AIMIM on Sunday expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to approve monetary aid for only 9,000 beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme while over 5 lakh applications have been received. Claiming that the initial survey has not been conducted properly, the party demanded a fresh resurvey.

An AIMIM delegation led by party president Asaduddin Owaisi participated in the meeting at the GHMC office.

After attending the meeting, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala told reporters that no satisfactory response was provided by the authorities in the meeting.