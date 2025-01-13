CM Revanth neglecting minorities due to his RSS roots: BRS MLC K Kavitha

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha alleged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was maintaining silence over violence against minorities because of his RSS roots. During her visit to Nizamabad district, she went to Badaphad Darga in Varni mandal as well as the Sarangapur area where Muslim religious meetings will be held very soon.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha said the Congress failed to give any assurances to the minorities before the elections and now it is neglecting them. The BRS leader also accused the Revanth Reddy dispensation of not spending the funds allocated to the minorities.

“The government allocated Rs 3,000 crore for the welfare and development of the minorities but it spent only Rs 700 crore,” she claimed.