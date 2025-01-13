Telangana govt ready to spend Rs 1 Lakh crore for development of Mahbubnagar: CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that the aim of the Praja Prabhutvam (People's Government) is to transform Mahbubnagar into an agrarian district, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the Congress is ready to spend Rs 1 lakh crore over five years to ensure comprehensive development of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, participated in several development works in Mahbubnagar.

He, along with Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MP Mallu Ravi, inaugurated 33/11 KV sub-stations at Pothireddypally, Narasaipalli, Indrakal, and Siripuram villages. He also inaugurated the Markendeya Lift Irrigation Scheme at Shayinpalli.