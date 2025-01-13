Telangana govt ready to spend Rs 1 Lakh crore for development of Mahbubnagar: CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that the aim of the Praja Prabhutvam (People's Government) is to transform Mahbubnagar into an agrarian district, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the Congress is ready to spend Rs 1 lakh crore over five years to ensure comprehensive development of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.
Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, participated in several development works in Mahbubnagar.
He, along with Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MP Mallu Ravi, inaugurated 33/11 KV sub-stations at Pothireddypally, Narasaipalli, Indrakal, and Siripuram villages. He also inaugurated the Markendeya Lift Irrigation Scheme at Shayinpalli.
Later, addressing a public meeting, Vikramarka said that the Congress government will not back out from its promise of providing drinking and irrigation water, utilising water from the Krishna river for this purpose.
Stating that the Congress government will not hesitate to spend any amount to achieve this objective, he accused the previous BRS regime of neglecting the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, which was planned with an outlay of Rs 38,000 crore to irrigate 12 lakh acres.
“We will ensure that 12 lakh acres will be irrigated under the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme,” he said.
The Deputy CM also reiterated the government’s commitment to completing the Uma Maheshwara and Chinna Keshava lift irrigation projects.
Stating that the state government will enhance the crop input subsidy, he said it is a tight slap in the faces of opposition leaders who are spreading misinformation that the Congress would not implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme.
Stating that the government will provide Rs 12,000 assistance to landless agricultural labourers, he said that the implementation of these schemes will start on Republic Day.
He also said that the state government was paying around Rs 12,000 crore annually to the electricity department for providing free electricity to farmers.
“The government is providing transformers, based on requirements, without any scope for middlemen or lobbying,” he added.