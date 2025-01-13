Telangana govt to issue new ration cards and sanction 2BHK houses from Jan 26

Additionally, families who have migrated to Hyderabad from other districts will also be eligible for ration cards.

Pointing out that no ration cards were issued during the decade-long rule of the BRS government, he said that this had left many eligible families in distress. He assured that the Congress government would rectify this by distributing ration cards to all qualified beneficiaries. “The government will rise above politics to do justice to the poorer sections of society. Every deserving individual will benefit from government welfare schemes,” he stated.

The minister revealed that applications for Indiramma houses would also be accepted alongside those for ration cards, and priority would be given to applicants who own land in Hyderabad to help them build houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Details of 18.30 lakh people identified through the Indiramma app have already been sent to districts, with the poorest of the poor given top priority. In the first phase, 3,500 houses have been sanctioned for each Assembly constituency, and around 50% of applications were from individuals who own land but do not have houses. Additionally, completed 2BHK houses will be allotted through a draw of lots.