The promise that KCR never kept

People wondered why even veteran leaders in other parties made a beeline to join BRS when it was in power. It remained a million-dollar question for long. Now, the truth came out after a leader from Nalgonda recently shared his experience with mediapersons. It was the promise of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that triggered defections. “Amma thodu, ninnu mantri ni chestha rendu nelallo!” (I swear that I’ll make you a minister in two months), was said to be the KCR’s words for the leaders from the rival parties. “The two months never came for wannabe ministers,” the Nalgonda leader guffawed.

PAC meet fizzles out

Recently TPCC convened a meeting of Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the highest decision making body of the Congress. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal himself attended the meeting. Interestingly, the invitation to the meeting was selective. The TPCC sprang a surprise by not inviting all the ministers to what seemed to be a very important meeting. As this meeting was held occasioning the completion of one year in office by the Congress in Telangana and against the backdrop of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warning his colleagues against poor performance, fireworks were expected during the meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan. But that was not to be. The leaders just exchanged pleasantries.