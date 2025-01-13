Two fake police officials arrested for extortion

As their auto-rickshaw reached the Asifnagar area, the two suspects, posing as police constables, stopped them, the complaint said, adding that the duo demanded the vehicle’s registration documents and the driver’s licence. When the driver showed digital copies of the documents on his mobile phone, Raju and Vijay insisted on hard copies and threatened him. They then demanded a bribe, claiming the digital copies were insufficient.

The auto driver grew suspicious and asked the men for their identification cards. Sensing trouble, the suspects fled the scene. The driver also noticed the duo extorting money from other vehicle owners in the area.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 308(3), 319(2), and 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. They identified the suspects as.

Sub-Inspector Sambhamurthy stated that the suspects are currently in custody and will be produced before the court soon.