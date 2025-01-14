CM Revanth Reddy reviews commitments made by investors in ‘24

HYDERABAD: Before embarking on a visit to Singapore and Davos, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Monday, reviewed the progress of industries which the investors had committed to setting up in Telangana at last year’s World Economic Forum meeting.

Revanth Reddy will visit Singapore from January 16 to 19 and Davos from January 20 to 22. Minister D Sridhar Babu and top officials of the Industries department will be part of the official delegation visiting Singapore and Davos.

The chief minister will hold talks with Skill University in Singapore and investors before participating in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

At the review meeting on Monday, he enquired with the officials about the companies which had signed agreements with the government at the last year Davos’ meeting and the status of the investments and the companies’ operations in the state.

He said that Telangana state has emerged as the best destination for global investments for giant companies in the manufacturing and service sectors. The state government created an investor friendly ecosystem to woo industrialists from inside and outside the country, he added. He instructed officials to be ready to promote Hyderabad city, which will have a Future City soon, on the world platform and invite huge investments.