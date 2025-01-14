Justice league: Telangana HC directs HYDRAA to give enough time to house owners

HYDRAA told to give enough time to house owners

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to provide reasonable time for the petitioner to respond to a notice regarding alleged illegal construction.

The court was hearing a house motion petition filed by Jakkidi Anji Reddy, resident of Almasguda, Hyderabad, arguing that the three-day timeframe provided in HYDRAA’s notice was impractical due to public holidays, including the Pongal vacation. The petitioner sought an extension to furnish the necessary documents and reply to the allegations.

Justice Lakshman acknowledged the petitioner’s submission and mandated that the respondents extend the deadline until Friday, allowing sufficient time for compliance. The court further instructed that the petitioner must be given an opportunity for a hearing, and the matter should be resolved within four weeks.

NBFCs plea to block seizures of gold junked

Making it clear that the powers of the Investigation Officer to make seizures are vested under Section 102 of the CrPC and not under Section 91 of the CrPC, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court dismissed a batch of 17 writ petitions filed by M/s Manappuram Finance and other finance companies. The petitions challenged the seizure of gold articles by the Telangana police.

The Court allowed the police to seize gold articles from the petitioners if they adhered to the procedural requirements under Section 102 CrPC. However, the court granted the petitioners the liberty to file applications under Sections 451 or 457 CrPC for the release of seized gold articles. The magistrate concerned was directed to decide such applications in accordance with the law while considering the observations in the judgment.

The petitioners argued that they operate as Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

They contended that police interference in their business activities, such as repeated visits and demands for the production of pledged gold ornaments under Section 91 CrPC, was arbitrary and violated Articles 14, 19(1)(g), and 21 of the Constitution.