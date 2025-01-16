Sridhar Babu pitches Kaleshwaram corridor as spiritual, heritage tourism circuit

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Wednesday and presented a proposal to elevate the ‘Kaleshwaram-Manthani-Ramagiri’ corridor into an iconic spiritual and heritage tourism circuit.Kaleshwaram Corridor Proposed as Iconic Spiritual and Heritage Tourism Circuit

Sridhar Babu described the Kaleshwaram Mukteshwar temple as the “southern jewel of devotion”. He elaborated, “Situated on the serene banks of the sacred Godavari river, the Kaleshwaram Mukteshwar temple is a divine marvel with over a thousand years of spiritual legacy. Revered as Dakshina Kashi (the Varanasi of the south), this temple is uniquely blessed with two Shiv lingas in its sanctum sanctorum — one symbolising Mukteshwara (Lord Shiva) and the other Kaleshwara (Lord Yama).”

Emphasising the temple’s importance, he said, “The Kaleshwaram temple is not just a place of worship but a spiritual powerhouse that draws millions of devotees annually. The upcoming Saraswati Pushkaralu is expected to attract 30-40 lakh pilgrims, and the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027 could witness over a crore visitors. With central assistance, we can transform this temple into a world-class spiritual and ecotourism hub, offering amenities that will enhance the experience for international visitors.”

The state minister further proposed the transformation of the region into a major tourism hub under initiatives such as the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme or similar projects. He also highlighted the potential of Ramagiri Fort, calling it “a hidden gem that embodies the spirit of India’s ancient heritage”.

The fort’s scenic beauty, mythological significance and archaeological richness make it an ideal candidate for global recognition, he said, adding that with strategic investments, Ramagiri Fort could rise to the status of a world-class heritage site.