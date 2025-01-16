Telangana High Court draws curtains on seven-decade old dispute over ‘non-existent’ land

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has brought closure to a civil dispute spanning over seven decades, with the disposal of Civil Suit No. 7 of 1958.

A bench comprising outgoing Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar pronounced the final orders on the matter on January 9, 2025. The case involved disputes over 254 properties listed in Schedule A, with specific focus on items 230 to 254 totalling approximately 10 acres, in Shamshiguda village of Balanagar mandal in Rangareddy district. A preliminary decree in the case was initially passed on April 6, 1959, following a compromise between the parties.

To facilitate resolution, the bench, by way of an order dated December 20, 2022, appointed retired district judges Mohd Bande Ali and K Ajith Simha Rao as receiver-cum-commissioners. They were tasked with filing a report post the drawal of the preliminary decree.

The receiver-cum-commissioners submitted their report on July 6, 2023, which was later supported by the Additional Advocate General and contested by various senior counsels through objections.

Lands no longer physically available for partition

After extensive hearings, the court observed that the lands in question were no longer physically available for partition.

The bench noted that the litigation had persisted over non-existent properties for 66 years. Acknowledging the futility of further proceedings, the court closed the matter, advising the parties to seek remedies available under the law if necessary.

In its concluding remarks, the bench directed the Registry to draft a final decree, formally bringing an end to Civil Suit No.7 of 1958.