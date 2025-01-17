Spend money on farmers, not on Formula-E race investigation: KT Rama Rao to CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: After being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for seven-hours, BRS working president KT Rama Rao reiterated before the media that there was no corruption in the Formula-E race. He stated: “I told the ED officials that I am ready to face questions and give answers wholeheartedly. I will cooperate with the investigation.”

He continued: “I read in a newspaper that the cost of investigation would be around Rs 5-10 crore. I urge Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to spend that money on farmers instead. As part of this political vendetta, just as ACB and ED cases were filed against you, similar cases were filed against me. However, you were caught and I am an honest person. Instead of wasting public money, it could be used to waive loans of around 500 farmers or provide pensions to the elderly. Do not waste public money.”

Rama Rao challenged the chief minister to a polygraph test, stating: “Fix a date, place and time. Let’s undergo the test together since cases have been filed against both of us by ACB and ED. I am ready for a lie detector test, and it should be live-streamed for the public. Let the people know who is truthful and who is not.”

The former minister also questioned the basis of the case, stating, “Where is the fraud or corruption? The money has been transferred to another account as part of an agreement. Where is the evidence of money laundering? I trust the justice system of this country and our Constitution. No matter how malicious the political intentions of the Chief Minister are, I have faith that justice will prevail.”