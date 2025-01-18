24-year-old man dies of cardiac arrest during cricket tournament

KHAMMAM: A 24-year-old man died of cardiac arrest after batting during a cricket tournament conducted at the high school grounds in Kusumanchi mandal headquarters of Khammam district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Vijay.

According to sources, Vijay’s parents moved from Chennai and are running a potato chips business at Kusumanchi.

As part of Sankranti festival celebrations, a cricket tournament was conducted in the Palair constituency. Vijay, who was part of the Kusumanchi team, entered the field to bat and got out for the first ball. Frustrated by this, he threw his bat away and began to walk back to the pavilion when he suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to a local RMP and later shifted to KIMS hospital in Khammam. The doctors declared him brought dead and stated that Vijay died due to cardiac arrest.

The deceased’s father, Sekhar, said that Vijay was a cricket lover and used to play when there was no work in the shop.

The deceased has a brother who is married. Kusumanchi police have registered a case and an investigation is on. The sudden death of Vijay on the cricket ground left Kusumanchi residents in a state of shock.