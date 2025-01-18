Minister Harish Rao credits BRS’ efforts for Tribunal’s favourable order

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said that the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal’s order that the further terms of reference (ToR) should be heard first was due to the consistent efforts made by the previous BRS government to get rightful share in Krishna river waters.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Harish expressed satisfaction with the order issued by the Tribunal.

“The efforts made by [the then chief minister] K Chandrasekhar Rao over the past decade led to this favourable order,” he said while finding fault with the Congress government for claiming credit for the same.

The Tribunal’s order affirmed the rights of Telangana to a fair allocation in Krishna river waters, Harish said and added that it was a testament to the tenacious struggle and strategic planning executed during KCR’s tenure to rectify the injustices done by the Congress.

Harish recalled that the BRS government went to the Supreme Court in 2015 to secure Telangana’s rights in Krishna waters and continued to press for an allocation of 575 tmcft of water in the river. The Centre gave further ToR to the tribunal in October, 2023 under Section 3, the former minister recalled.