Congress govt cutting benefits of poor: Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government focused more on cutting benefits than helping the poor. He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy broke all the promises made before elections.

On Saturday, he wrote an open letter to the CM on issuing of new ration cards. Speaking to the media, he said that lakhs of ration card applications submitted through Mee Seva during the Prajapalana programme were rejected. “Why were over 11 lakh applications from the Prajapalana period not reviewed?” he asked.

He said that the Congress government was trying to tarnish the BRS government’s record. “During the 10-year BRS rule, 6,47,479 ration cards were issued, and an additional 20,69,033 beneficiaries were provided ration support. Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, with a humanitarian approach, raised income limits to ensure more poor people received ration cards.”

He demanded that the government increase income limit to `2.55 lakh for rural areas and `3.4 lakh for urban areas so that all eligible poor families can receive ration cards.